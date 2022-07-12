Report: Boebert's Shooter's Grill Shuts Its Doors For Good

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 14:08 Hits: 6

A report last month in the Daily Beast signalled that this was about to occur and it seemingly has. Her new landlord (owner of a marijuana dispensary) had revoked her lease, objecting to her presence "on moral grounds." Not mentioned what those were exactly, but probably something to do with the unseemly tone of the place with its' pistol-packing wait staff.

Source: Colorado Pols

Multiple unconfirmed reports in the last 24 hours via the Twitters that the Shooter’s Grill in Rifle, the gun-themed restaurant that freshman GOP outrage vortex Rep. Lauren Boebert rode to fame but decidedly not fortune, has shut its doors:

As readers know, Shooter’s Grill lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during its few years of operation according to tax filings, and the eatery never lived down the 2017 incident in which Boebert’s food truck sickened dozens of spectators at a local rodeo. Quality food and service was never the draw of Shooter’s Grill, of course, bringing in customers (at least once for the novelty) with their armed and generally young female wait staff.

