Biden Still Beats Trump In Latest Polls

Monday, Fox News host Martha MacCallum put up a graphic of the latest 2024 presidential poll from the NY Times/Siena College between President Biden and Trump showing Biden is ahead.

MacCallum asked Devin Nunes about the latest numbers to gauge his reaction.

"This is the poll for the 2024 presidential election, if it were held today who would you vote for, 44% Biden, 41% Trump," MacCallum noted.

Nunes, a supreme Trump sycophant, refused to answer her question, instead veering off into proclaiming that no other candidate could beat him in a Republican presidential primary.

That's not what MacCallum asked so it must be hitting a sore spot for MAGA. And Ron DeSantis may have a say in who runs in 2024.

There's not a lot of good news in the latest poll for the Democratic Party, either party really, with the country still reeling from COVID systemic shortages and supply chain issues.

But I still found this very interesting

Yet, when all voters were asked to choose between Biden and Trump in a hypothetical matchup, Biden nonetheless held a small lead over Trump, 44 percent to 41 percent. read more

