Trump Is Losing Every Single Sh*t Over Jan 6th Hearing Today

Former President Donald Trump is having a bizarre meltdown on his Truth Social site over the Jan. 6 hearing that is scheduled for today. And the twice-impeached one-term President should be worried as it looks like the panel is about to open another can of whoop-ass on Trump.

And right in the middle of Trump's meltdown over the hearing, he congratulates Jack Nicklaus on being named a Citizen of St. Andrews in Scotland; then the former President goes back to ranting about the Capitol riot hearing.

We won't have a country anymore:

Isn't it INCREDIBLE that the people who Cheated, Rigged, and Stole the 2020 Presidential Election, for which there is massive and incontestable￼ evidence and proof (and now even the Wisconsin Supreme Court just ruled that Ballot Boxes, which are impossible to control & easy to cheat with, are ILLEGAL!), are totally protected from harm (the FIX is in!), and the people that caught them cheating are being investigated. Someday soon this will change, or we won't have a Country anymore!

Then he gives a shoutout to Jack Nicklaus, then launches back into his rant, claiming that the select committee was formed 'solely for the purpose of bringing down my "numbers."' Sure, buddy. Go with that.

