Maddow: Wow, Proud Boys Videotaped Their Criminal Conspiracy

Hoo Nellie, these Proud Boys sure are proud (of their criminal conspiracy)!

On Monday night Rachel Maddow stood agog that the Proud Boys had recorded meetings on a certain video conferencing platform. During these meetings they discussed "plans" for January 6th including what to do about Pence. Seriously.

Maddow connected this discovery to this scene in The Wire (where the language is NOT work-safe):

Partial transcript below:

RACHEL MADDOW: Apparently, the Proud Boys, a pro-Trump para-military group recorded their video conference calls which is the venue they chose for making their plans for Washington, D.C. On January 6th. The plan for the whole political presidential situation happening that they with Pence. This is the part where Stringer Bell says, are you taking notes and a criminal conspiracy? What do you thinking? read more

