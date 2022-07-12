Albuquerque Police Admit Possibly Killing Innocent Black Teen

Articles

Albuquerque police have identified a boy who was killed in a fire after a local SWAT team used explosive "flash bangs" on a home.

In a press release on Sunday, police said that a deceased body was identified as 15-year-old Brett Rosenau.

Preliminary results of the autopsy indicated that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation Thursday morning. Some protesters had claimed that the teen had also been shot by the SWAT team but Albuquerque police said this was false.

The incident began on Wednesday night when police began searching for Qiaunt Kelley over a parole violation.

"Kelley fled from detectives and barricaded himself inside the home. A second individual, later identified as Rosenau, followed Kelley into the home," the statement explained. "Officers used a noise flash diversionary device to get Kelley to follow commands. But he retreated back into the home, shutting the door."

"The stand-off ended after officers noticed smoke coming from the house," the statement continued. "As fire fighters arrived, Kelley exited the residence with burn injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested and booked into jail overnight on his warrants. Rosenau was found deceased inside the home."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

