Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 01:27 Hits: 5

With the data from the most recent term in hand, the crew discusses how far to the right the Supreme Court has moved on this week’s installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. They then break down what that means for future cases and for the legitimacy of the court overall.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-will-democrats-do-about-the-supreme-court/