The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Beware Of The ‘Recent Monticello Visitor’

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Jeffrey_Tucker_by_Gage_Skidmore

Getting outraged over Fox News holds little allure these days, but occasionally the network will do something so quintessentially Fox News that you have to sit back and marvel at the layers of mendacity.

Today’s little Fox News gem was a segment on what a huge bummer it is to visit Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello these days, what with all the focus on slavery and what not at what was built as a slave plantation.

A bow-tied, bespectacled guest for the segment was billed hilariously in one chyron as a “recent Monticello visitor.” Turns out there’s a little more to the story.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/jeffrey-tucker-monticello-fox-news

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version