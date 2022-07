Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 July 2022

The Biden administration told health care providers in a letter dated Monday that they “must” provide abortion services if the pregnant person’s life is at risk, saying federal law preempts state laws or mandates that have banned the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

