'Nothing Comes Close': Rep. Raskin Explains Just How Serious Trump's Crimes Are

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2011 attack on the Capitol, on Sunday explained on CBS' Face The Nation just how serious former President Donald Trump's crimes were. Robert Costa asked the Democratic Congressman whether Trump committed a criminal offense.

"When you look at your previous comments, you said these hearings would quote, blow the roof off the house -- major hearing this week on Tuesday, led by you, in part, another major hearing on Thursday?" Costa said. "Will your statements still stand by Friday that these hearings will blow the roof off the house?"

"Well, not literally, certainly," Raskin replied. "But I think what I meant is that when you add all of this up together, it is the greatest political offense against the union and by a president of the United States in our history, nothing comes close to it. It, you know–"

"A criminal offense," Costa appeared to ask.

Here it comes.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/rep-raskin-explains-just-how-serious

