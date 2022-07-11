John Fetterman Flies Banner: 'Hey Dr. Oz, Welcome Home To NJ!'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 12:25 Hits: 5

Some more clever trolling by Democrat John Fetterman of his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. Though Oz claims to live in Pennsylvania now, his main residence among nine homes is in New Jersey. Despite that, Oz believes he should be the U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.

Source: Pittsburgh Post=Gazette

A TV advertisement and an airplane.

That’s what U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will launch this weekend in an attempt to contrast his Pennsylvania roots — born and raised — with Republican Mehmet Oz’s longtime residency in New Jersey, a central theme of the attacks against him for months.

Mr. Fetterman, facing Mr. Oz in one of the country’s most important federal races, will go up on the airwaves across Pennsylvania this weekend with an advertisement that calls the Republican nominee “Doc Hollywood,” and — flashing images of the candidate’s New Jersey mansion of a video of him kissing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — says he’s “not one of us.”

The Democrat will also send an airplane over the beaches of the South Jersey shore, carrying a banner that will read, “Hey Dr. Oz, Welcome Home To NJ! ❤ John."

