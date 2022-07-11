Walgreens Clerk Refuses To Sell Condoms To Whore Of Babylon

Articles

Published on Monday, 11 July 2022

NOTE: The lady in the video is not the lady in question, I just thought it tied in thematically.

Welcome to Walgreens, where every employee's faith determines what you can buy! Via Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

Pentz and her husband, Nate, drove to a particularly beautiful stretch of Wisconsin over the July 4th weekend. She'd forgotten her oral contraceptives back home in Minneapolis, so they pulled up to a drug store in Hayward and she headed inside to pick up a box of condoms and some other items. "Oh, I can't sell those to you," she remembers a clerk named John telling her as she stepped up to the register with her purchases. Confused, she gestured to the aisle where she'd picked up the box. Maybe John thought she'd carried in merchandise from another retailer into this Walgreens? That would have made more sense than his actual explanation. "Well, we can sell that to you," he clarified. "But I will not, because of my faith."

Oh, his FAITH.

"I told him, 'That's none of your business,' " she said. "He said, 'Well I'm sorry, this is what my faith demands.' " "You're not sorry," she remembers telling him, as a line of customers backed up behind her. "I was the only woman in the store at the time," she said. "It was a very lonely moment." read more

