Lawyer: Trump Never Claimed Executive Privilege For Bannon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 13:56 Hits: 4

Seems like at least some reporters read Marcy Wheeler's tweet thread where she reminded them that Justin Clark, Trump's own lawyer, testified last month that Trump never claimed executive privilege for Stevie Two Shirts Bannon -- so there was nothing to waive. Via CNN:

"Steve Bannon's trial is set to begin one week from today so prosecutors are accusing Steve Bannon and his legal team of trying every trick in the book to change the optics of this criminal contempt of Congress charge," CNN legal analyst Jessica Schneider said this morning.

"They're saying that really he's about to face the consequences, so now he's really throwing anything against the wall to see what sticks. And the prosecutors here are saying that you can't cure a criminal contempt of Congress charge by later agreeing to comply. They say that doesn't fix it. and furthermore, they're saying Bannon hasn't complied fully.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/lawyer-trump-never-claimed-executive