Rage Against The Machine Rages Against The Supreme Court

Appropriately, during the outro to "Freedom," several messages were flashed on the giant screen behind the band, culminating in “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT.”

Amen.

Source: The Wrap

Rage Against the Machine, ever on brand, ripped the Supreme Court during its first show in 11 years — held at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin on Saturday evening — calling to “abort” the judiciary after it repealed 1973’s landmark ruling Roe v. Wade, which established the right to abortion under Constitutional privacy protections, more than two weeks ago.

The band’s reunion tour, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was due to take place two years ago — timed to the 2020 presidential election — but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, as evidenced by recent news, there’s still plenty to rage about.

While the performance was wordless (none of the band’s four members — vocalist Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk — gave speeches), several statements flashed on screen:

