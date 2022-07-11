The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida Newspaper Pulls Op Ed Praising Proud Boys

Over the weekend the Sarasota Herald-Tribune (FL) posted an opinion piece by Melissa Radovich, in which she defended the Proud Boys as caring and loving parents, “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents.”

This drew immediate criticisms on social media and elsewhere.

Not only was it an insane article, the Florida newspaper did not reveal that Radovich is married to a Proud Boy.

Yikes.

I tweeted out something to the effect that, "Between lynchings, I'm sure they cared about their kids' education."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/herald-tribune-pulls-down-crazy-pro-proud

