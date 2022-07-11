Florida Newspaper Pulls Op Ed Praising Proud Boys

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 15:51 Hits: 5

Over the weekend the Sarasota Herald-Tribune (FL) posted an opinion piece by Melissa Radovich, in which she defended the Proud Boys as caring and loving parents, “Attacking Proud Boys does a disservice to caring school parents.”

This drew immediate criticisms on social media and elsewhere.

Not only was it an insane article, the Florida newspaper did not reveal that Radovich is married to a Proud Boy.

Yikes.

I tweeted out something to the effect that, "Between lynchings, I'm sure they cared about their kids' education."

The Sarasota Herald Tribune is running an oped from a nice regular mom who wants you to know the Proud Boys are just a friendly normal group of well-intentioned dads. https://t.co/MBkcRh5gC2 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 10, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/herald-tribune-pulls-down-crazy-pro-proud