Herschel Walker Spews Incomprehensible Green New Deal Arguments

During a campaign stop, Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker claimed the Green New Deal will take America's 'good air' and send it to China so their 'bad air' can come here.

I've heard some ludicrous statements made by Republicans and paid operatives trying to destroy the Green New Deal in service of Big Oil, but this one takes the cake.

"Get rid of the pipeline, get rid of all the good energy. Start this downfall," Walker said. "They never talk about this Green New Deal -- climate change."

Walker told his audience he was going to break it down in a way that his supporters can understand.

"We in America have some of the cleanest air and the cleanest water of anybody in the world. So what we do is we gonna put from Green New Deal millions and billions of dollars cleaning our good air. So all of a sudden China and India, they put nothing in there cleaning that situation, " Walker said.

Are you following this?

Walker continued, "So with all their bad air, but since we don't control the air, our good air decided to float over to China - bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got to clean that back up."

Wow.

This man is the epitome of what the GOP has become.

Know-nothing ingrates who can't comprehend the simplest of ideas and instead put together word salad nonsense.

And when it suits them, or when they become uncomfortable yell the name of Jesus to mask their incompetence.

