Text For 'Trump Life Payment' Donation Demand Sounds Like The Mob

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 5

On a GOP website seeking donations, it claims to be an "authentic website of Trump headquarters," then says, "Dear President Trump, Yes! I am proud to accept my Republican National Committee Life Membership," for the cost of "$750" for a "full membership."

Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast tweeted out a screen capture of a July 4th text that reads, "Your $45 payment is due. Fulfill Trump Life payment or face possible suspension," adding, "Act HERE, Friend" alongside a link.

Just saw this threatening Trump/RNC text from July 4th weekend. “Payment is due,” or “face possible suspension.”

Payment. Not donation. Payment. pic.twitter.com/deyE6UqRtA — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) July 11, 2022

Here's another one:

Abhorrent bs email I received on July 4… https://t.co/dAahJ8MzvCpic.twitter.com/Nw3yviGa1z read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/text-trump-life-payment-donation-demand