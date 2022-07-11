Text For 'Trump Life Payment' Donation Demand Sounds Like The Mob

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
On a GOP website seeking donations, it claims to be an "authentic website of Trump headquarters," then says, "Dear President Trump, Yes! I am proud to accept my Republican National Committee Life Membership," for the cost of "$750" for a "full membership."
Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast tweeted out a screen capture of a July 4th text that reads, "Your $45 payment is due. Fulfill Trump Life payment or face possible suspension," adding, "Act HERE, Friend" alongside a link.
Here's another one:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/text-trump-life-payment-donation-demand