Post-Roe Organizing For Abortion Decriminalization: Interview With Andrea Ritchie

On the latest episode of the “Unauthorized Disclosure” weekly podcast, Andrea Ritchie joins Rania Khalek and Kevin Gosztola for a conversation about organizing for abortion decriminalization in a post-Roe United States.

Andrea is a Black lesbian immigrant, and the author of the book Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color. She is the co-author of the forthcoming book No More Police: A Case For Abolition, as well as the book Queer (In)Justice. And Andrea is the co-founder of Interrupting Criminalization.

First, Andrea assesses the terrain for abortion decriminalization as it exists now that the US Supreme Court abolished federal rights to reproductive health care. She comments on the brewing threat of prosecutions against women and medical providers.

Planned Parenthood in Montana announced they would no longer provide abortion medication to out-of-state patients. Andrea expresses her disgust and frustration with this decision.

Later in the show, Andrea describes what people can do. Many of the ideas outlined stem from recognizing the connections between struggles for gender justice, migrant justice, economic and racial justice, sex workers’ rights, disability justice, etc.

Voting harder in November for Democrats is not a priority. Giving to abortion access funds is what people should do. That can be done by donating directly, or Mariame Kaba has this store where you can purchase the shirt Kevin was wearing. Funds support the West Alabama Women’s Center.

***RESOURCES***

—Abortion Decriminalization Is Part Of The Larger Struggle Against Policing And Criminalization

—We Must Fight In Solidarity With Trans Youth

—July 17 event by the Abortion Access Fund: Operation Save Abortion

