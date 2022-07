Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 14:35 Hits: 3

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone reportedly was not asked to confirm shocking testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, during his roughly eight-hour interview with the Jan. 6 Select Committee on Friday, according to CNN and the New York Times.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/january-6-committee-cipollone-interview-hutchinson