Bannon Says He’s Open To Testifying Before Jan. 6 Panel After Trump Waives Privilege Claims

Months after he was charged with contempt of Congress for stonewalling the Jan. 6 Select Committee, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon appears to have reversed course by telling the panel that he is “willing” to testify publicly after receiving a letter from former President Trump waiving executive privilege, according to CNN and NBC News.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/bannon-january-6-committee-public-testimony-trump-waive-executive-privilege

