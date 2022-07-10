Bannon Says He’s Open To Testifying Before Jan. 6 Panel After Trump Waives Privilege Claims

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022

Months after he was charged with contempt of Congress for stonewalling the Jan. 6 Select Committee, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon appears to have reversed course by telling the panel that he is “willing” to testify publicly after receiving a letter from former President Trump waiving executive privilege, according to CNN and NBC News.

