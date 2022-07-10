US House January 6 Panel to Hold Next Scheduled Hearing This Week

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 19:29 Hits: 4

The select House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump is set to hold its next scheduled hearing Tuesday. Committee members say the hearing will focus on white nationalist groups’ participation in the attack. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the seventh hearing follows a closed-door session last week with a former top White House lawyer.

