Stacey Abrams Is Trouncing Brian Kemp In Fundraising

Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, has far outpaced her Republican opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp, in fundraising. She has now raised more than three times the amount that Kemp raised during May and June.

Via The Washington Post:

Stacey Abrams' fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand.

According to what a spokesperson for Abrams told The Hill, her campaign raised about $9.6 million during those two months while her One Georgia Leadership Committee raised about $12.3 million in that time frame, totaling about $22 million.

Kemp raised about $3.8 million, while the Georgians First Leadership Committee, a Kemp-aligned PAC, raised about $3 million throughout May and June. read more

