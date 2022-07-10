Simone Biles Trashes Jenna Ellis With One Tweet

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 21:58 Hits: 0

Many Trump supporters, media enablers and co-conspirators truly hate America.

I know this is from last week, but I had to comment on this.

One of the clearest examples of this hatred came from former evangelical Trump attorney Jenna Ellis. In May, Ellis basically declared, "Women's Rights Are Limited By God."

I'm surprised Jenna's Twitter profile doesn't say "If you aren't hating enough lefties you truly aren't a Christian."

Ellis does claim to be "Relentlessly Truthful."

That's a BIG LIE right there.

Anyway...

Simone Biles is the most decorated US women's gymnast of all time with 32 World/Olympic medals.

Megan Rapinoe is one of the greatest US soccer players of all time, (including men) helping the United States win back to back World Cup championships and a Golden Boot winner.

Since evangelicals have become the preferred religion of homophobia in America, Ellis singled Rapinoe out for her hatred.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/simone-biles-trashes-jenna-ellis-one-tweet