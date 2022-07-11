The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brent Terhune's Rough Weekend

Brent Terhune had an unwelcome surprise when he took his kids out for some quality time. How was he supposed to know that there was a difference between a drag race and a drag show. Fortunately, he undid any sexualization of his kids by immediately taking them to Hooters and watching Big Mama's House. You just can't be too careful these days. Just imagine if he had accidentally taken them to a library!

