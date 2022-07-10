Pregnant Woman Given Ticket For Driving In HOV Lane Claims Fetus Is A Person

Articles

When the sheriff looked around her car last month, he asked, “Is it just you?”

"No, there’s two of us,’” Bottone said. ‘Well, where’s the other person?’”

Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time, pointed to her stomach.

Brandy Bottone argued that the state's penal code recognizes a fetus as a person and that she will fight the $215 ticket in court, which was set for July 20. Right about her due date to have the baby.

Source: Washington Post

