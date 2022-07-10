Democrat Calls For 'Traitor' Michael Flynn To Lose His Pension Over Latest Scandal

Articles

Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona and a former Marine, has had it with disgraced Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the ex-National Security Advisor under the twice impeached one-term president. He is so done with Flynn after news broke that the US Army said that it wants to collect nearly $40,000 from Flynn, who the Department of Defense cited for failing to disclose financial payments and in-kind compensation, according to Business Insider.

"Just take his pension away and call it even. Traitors don't get pensions from the government they try to overthrow," Gallego tweeted.

Gallego means business. He's not f*cking around.

