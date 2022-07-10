The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sarah Palin Is Still Pitiful

Let me set the stage.

During her first interview after being named John McCain's vice president nominee in 2008, ABC News' Charles Gibson asked Alaskan Gov. Palin about her insight into Russian politics. Her answer will forever hang around her neck like a skunk's tail.

“They’re our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska.”

Obviously that's not an answer to a political question. Palin quickly demonstrated she was incompetent and ill-equipped to run for higher office.

Palin was quickly spoofed by SNL in a famous skit between Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. (1:19)

Poehler, imitating Hillary Clinton said, "I believe that diplomacy should be the cornerstone of any foreign policy."

Tina Fey, imitating Sarah Palin replied, " I can see Russia from my house."

John McCain was then forced to go on TV and defend her.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/sarah-palin-pitiful

