Pete Buttigieg Destroys Fox News Host For Whining About Kavanaugh Protests

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faced down a Fox News host who complained about peaceful protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over abortion rights.

During an interview on Fox News, host Mike Emmanuel asked Buttigieg if it was "appropriate" for demonstrators to protest outside a restaurant where Kavanaugh was dining.

Buttigieg acknowledged that public officials "should always be free from violence."

"You're never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protests, people exercising their First Amendment rights," the Transporation secretary pointed out.

Buttigieg talked over Emmanuel as he tried to interrupt.

"That's what happened in this case," he explained. "Remember, the justice never even came into contact with these protesters, reportedly didn't see or hear them. And these protesters are upset because a right, an important right that the majority of Americans support was taken away."

Emmanuel tried to interrupt again but the secretary ignored him.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/pete-buttigieg-destroys-fox-news-host

