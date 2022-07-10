Rachel Campos-Duffy Rages After 'Diabolical' Museum Made Her 'Ashamed' Of Slavery

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 18:26 Hits: 4

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy lashed out on Sunday because she said she was made to feel "ashamed" and "guilty" after visiting the home of former President Thomas Jefferson and learning about how he owned slaves.

During a discussion on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth complained about how the "whole tone" at Jefferson's Monticello home has changed to focus on his slave ownership.

"It's overwhelmingly negative!" Hegseth exclaimed. "You go to visit the legacy of Thomas Jefferson and you learn about what a terrible person Thomas Jefferson was."

Hegseth said that one visitor noted that "half of the comments on Jefferson were critical."

Campos-Duffy recounted her visit to Monticello.

"I visited many of these homes," she recalled. "And that is definitely what I picked up from all of this, that there is a reorienting, reconstructing of the history to basically make sure that the idea that they had slaves is on the same level as what they did for our country."

"There are slaves across human history," the Fox News host continued. "I get that. It's a terrible history we should talk about but we should not feel guilty or ashamed of our leaders when we go and visit the people who brought us the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence. You leave feeling that way."

Campos-Duffy complained that "anti-racism" books could be found in the gift shop at Jefferson's home.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/rachel-campos-duffy-rages-after-diabolical