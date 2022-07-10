Russian McDonald's Pulls French Fries Off Menu Due To Potato Shortage

Articles

Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022

Vkusno & Tochka sent out a statement to Tass saying that french fries will probably not return until a new harvest. Just 142 of the 850 former McDonald's have reopened under the new name. After initial interest by the Russian public that has now seemed to wane, with high prices and quality control issues often cited. Russians are simply going to Burger King, KFC, etc and other American brands which remained in Russia because they are independently owned and licensed, unlike McDonald's.

There are reports of Russian supermarkets where potatoes are more than double what they were and often green, meaning high levels of toxins.

Source: Business Insider

French fries are off the menu for now at rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia. The new chain, Vkusno & Tochka, which translates to "Tasty and that's it," has temporarily stopped dishing out the classic side, claiming it's facing a potato shortage. The restaurants reopened in June under a new name and new ownership, after McDonald's left the country in May in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Vkusno & Tochka told Russian news outlet TASS that a poor harvest last year is to blame. Vkusno & tochka also said it's "impossible to import from markets that could become temporary suppliers of potatoes for enterprises in Russia." read more

