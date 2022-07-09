The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ha, Ha! Trump 'May' Write Letter Waiving Bannon's Privilege

Category: World Politics
Ha, Ha! Trump 'May' Write Letter Waiving Bannon's Privilege

Trump is "considering" sending a letter to Stevie "Two Shirts" Bannon waiving his claim of executive privilege, allegedly clearing the way for Bannon to testify before the Jan. 6th committee. But it seems to be a scam to help Bannon run out the clock. Looks like the Post got chumped! Via the Washington Post:

The letter would reiterate that Trump invoked executive privilege in September 2021, when Bannon was first subpoenaed by the House committee. But it would say that the former president is now willing to give up that claim — the validity of which has been disputed — if Bannon can reach an agreement on the terms of an appearance before the panel. The letter was described by three people familiar with it, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.

Some advisers were seeking to talk Trump out of signing the letter.

Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress in November 2021 for refusing to comply with the subpoena. A trial on those charges is scheduled to begin July 18, though Bannon has sought to delay the proceedings.

