Trump: 'We Got Drug Use Down To 18 Percent In The White House'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 00:00 Hits: 7

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Nevada for two Republicans he endorsed, Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt, on Friday, less than one month after they won their respective primaries. At one point, the twice impeached one-term President said, "We have to stop fighting with each other and unify. That was happening during the greatest period in our country's history just before COVID… everybody was happy."

So, that's a lie, but his speech continued to be weird. Really weird, especially when he claimed that drug use declined "in the White House." I don't think Ronny Jackson and Donald Trump Jr. would agree. Twitter had some thoughts, too.

One less bump of adderall???? — steven gordon (@stevenkgordon) July 9, 2022

And that was just Don Jr. — Zachary Ament (@zach13090) July 9, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-we-got-drug-use-down-18-percent