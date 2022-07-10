The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump: 'We Got Drug Use Down To 18 Percent In The White House'

Trump: 'We Got Drug Use Down To 18 Percent In The White House'

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Nevada for two Republicans he endorsed, Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt, on Friday, less than one month after they won their respective primaries. At one point, the twice impeached one-term President said, "We have to stop fighting with each other and unify. That was happening during the greatest period in our country's history just before COVID… everybody was happy."

So, that's a lie, but his speech continued to be weird. Really weird, especially when he claimed that drug use declined "in the White House." I don't think Ronny Jackson and Donald Trump Jr. would agree. Twitter had some thoughts, too.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-we-got-drug-use-down-18-percent

