Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 July 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

I was on my family vacation to the lake last week and my daughter had this gem from Fiona Apple’s stellar Fetch The Bolt Cutters album on her boat playlist. Made me proud. Here’s to all the women who won’t shut up in these scary times. What’s shaking you tonight?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/lnmc-fiona-apple