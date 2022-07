Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022

Joe Biden has jettisoned most of his predecessor's foreign policy. But not the Abraham Accords. Those agreements between Israel and its neighbors are in the spotlight as Biden heads to the Mideast.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

