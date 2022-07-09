Of Course Roger Stone Had Himself Filmed Twice On Jan 6

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 10:26 Hits: 8

On Friday, The Guardian reported that it has reviewed documentary footage shot by two conservative filmmakers depicting GOP operative Roger Stone and ‘Stop the Steal’ founder Ali Alexander strategizing how to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The footage is part of an upcoming documentary entitled The Steal and was shot by Jason Rink and Paul Escandon. On its website, the film is promoted as “the inside story of the biggest grassroots election protest in American history.”

According to The Guardian, there are other central Trump-world figures that appear in the film including the twice-impeached president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, former national security advisor Michael Flynn and even members of the U.S. House of Representatives like Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican who regularly promoted baseless claims of election fraud and has been tied repeatedly to white nationalists.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/course-roger-stone-had-himself-filmed