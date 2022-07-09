GOP Lawmaker Wants To Teach The Holocaust ‘From The Perspective Of The Nazis'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 14:42 Hits: 7

Republicans really don't like to be called Nazis, but maybe if they'd stop dong Nazi sh*t, that wouldn't happen. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Nazi) has devised a 'both sides' plan. All of this seems to stem from Republicans' obsession with Critical Race Theory. I'm speculating here, but their world does seem to revolve around CRT.

So, they've been banning books and forbidding educators from teaching about actual history. Speaking of actual history, Nazi-dominated student groups in 1933 carried out public burnings of books that they claimed were "un-German." Sound familiar?

Via The Jerusalem Post:

A Jewish lawmaker in Ohio is deriding legislation to restrict race education in the state's schools as the "draconian Holocaust censorship bill" after one of the bill's Republican sponsors suggested that it is appropriate to teach about the Holocaust from the perspective of the Nazis.

Fowler Arthur co-sponsored the controversial legislation and explained to a local news station why she believes that "divisive concepts" should be taught from multiple points of view.

"Maybe you're going to listen to the perspective of someone from Poland when they were undergoing similar displacement, or when they were being incorporated into the war and to some of these camps," she said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/gop-lawmaker-wants-teach-holocaust