Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 18:00 Hits: 6

Did you see this story about increasingly rare bipartisan friendships last week?

I'll be the first person to admit it: I no longer have any Republican friends -- probably for the same reasons you don't, either.

I'm wondering about the people who do, and how they manage it. Spill!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/open-thread-why-cant-we-be-friends