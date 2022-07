Articles

Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022

In a visit to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the West Bank next week, President Joe Biden is expected to nudge Riyadh toward diplomatic normalization with Israel. This would be a huge expansion of the Abraham Accords, the Trump-era Middle East peace plan. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/no-saudi-israel-normalization-while-biden-visits-but-it-s-getting-closer-/6651709.html