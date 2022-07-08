GOP Midterm Strategy: 'Don't Say Abortion'

Articles

Published on Friday, 08 July 2022

Veteran Republican strategist Mike Madrid gets points for being honest about the current political landscape after the GOP’s radical Supreme Court majority upended 50 years of settled law on abortion rights.

“With inflation as high as it is, for the first time I think it’s a jump ball. The Democrats are now back in it,” Madrid told NBC News.

The high court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade was, Madrid said, "a massive gift to the Democrats and one they could not have conjured up for themselves."

Every poll shows abortion helping Democrats.

- Dobbs energizes Dem voters more than GOP.

- Dems are more likely than Republicans to name abortion as their top issue.

- They're more likely to vote single-issue.

- Abortion helps Dems on the generic ballot. https://t.co/Ogy8glyMJT — Will Saletan (@saletan) July 7, 2022 read more

