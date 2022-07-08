The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

GOP Midterm Strategy: 'Don't Say Abortion'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

GOP Midterm Strategy: 'Don't Say Abortion'

Veteran Republican strategist Mike Madrid gets points for being honest about the current political landscape after the GOP’s radical Supreme Court majority upended 50 years of settled law on abortion rights.

“With inflation as high as it is, for the first time I think it’s a jump ball. The Democrats are now back in it,” Madrid told NBC News.

The high court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade was, Madrid said, "a massive gift to the Democrats and one they could not have conjured up for themselves."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/gop-midterm-strategy-dont-say-abortion

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version