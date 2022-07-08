Fox News Doing Everything It Can To Destroy Excellent June Jobs Report

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 23:12 Hits: 5

The June jobs report topped expectation by over 100K jobs, with 372K gains.

“The strong 372,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in June appears to make a mockery of claims the economy is heading into, let alone already in, a recession,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Hourly wages up 5.1% which is slightly better than predicted. If Trump received this type of jobs report during the COVID supply change shortages that has skyrocketed inflation, Fox News would be jumping for joy.

However, since Biden is in office, Fox News and Business did their their best to keep America scared.

On Fox and Friends, Steve Doocy came on and said, "Better than expected, but still less than we've had."

What does less "than we've had" refer to? Who knows. As long as Doocy claims things were better sometime in the past, his job was done.

A dour Charles Payne said, "The trend is moving lower, it's better than expected --We still have over 11 million job openings."

More jobs means workers are needed.

That's a good thing.

LMAO the Fox News "employment crisis" is that there are too many jobs pic.twitter.com/PABva1sO7B read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/fox-news-doing-everything-it-can-destroy