Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

Who better than Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's best Christian, to prove once and for all that America is indeed a Christian nation. And it's really easy to do if you just ignore everything the founding fathers had to say, ignore the teachings of the Bible and, most importantly, ignore the Constitution.

