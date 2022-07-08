SNEAKS: PA GOPers Advance Anti-Abortion Amendment Last Night

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 12:07 Hits: 5

A favorite Republican tactic is to use low-turnout races to push amendments to a state constitution, and that's exactly what the Doug Mastriano clones in the PA state legislature are planning to outlaw abortion. This is what they did instead of passing the budget.

The first step happened last night, but the long-term plan is to get an anti-abortion constitutional amendment on the ballot next year.

I cannot imagine how furious @PAHouseGOP leaders are at Kim Ward and Doug Mastriano for jamming them up at last minute with this constitutional abortion ban. Kills #pabudget coverage and puts their vulnerable members at greater risk. The internal PA GOP chaos continues. pic.twitter.com/VZ2HqU96Qe — J.J. Abbott ???? (@jjabbott) July 8, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/gopers-plot-anti-abortion-amendment-pas