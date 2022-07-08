The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SNEAKS: PA GOPers Advance Anti-Abortion Amendment Last Night

A favorite Republican tactic is to use low-turnout races to push amendments to a state constitution, and that's exactly what the Doug Mastriano clones in the PA state legislature are planning to outlaw abortion. This is what they did instead of passing the budget.

The first step happened last night, but the long-term plan is to get an anti-abortion constitutional amendment on the ballot next year.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/gopers-plot-anti-abortion-amendment-pas

