The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hey Brett Kavanaugh, Back To The Kitchen With You

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Hey Brett Kavanaugh, Back To The Kitchen With You

How dare mouthy liberals interrupt Brett Kavanaugh's restaurant dining experience? Politico's newsletter has the deets via Twitter:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/hey-brett-kavanaugh-back-kitchen-you

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version