Hey Brett Kavanaugh, Back To The Kitchen With You

How dare mouthy liberals interrupt Brett Kavanaugh's restaurant dining experience? Politico's newsletter has the deets via Twitter:
NEW: Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton's on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton's rep told me: "Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner." https://t.co/wlA4J2nxYWpic.twitter.com/jpsfhB3JVo
