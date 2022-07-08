Jan. 6 Defendant Sends Bonkers Leniency Letter To The Judge

Articles

CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has been keeping a close eye covering the Capitol riot cases, and he ran across one in particular that he said was "unlike anything we've ever seen." Former Marine from California David Ticas was arrested on 9/23/2021 for "Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building." That's a lot of charges, so Ticas wrote a leniency letter. The thing is, though, that he brought his 16-year-old daughter to the riot.

Ticas's letter started off right with him acknowledging that Biden is the President of the United States, saying, "I respect that," then it all went south from there. After admitting that, Ticas begins a series of voter fraud claims. Hang on, it gets worse. He even mentions Dinesh D'Souza's pro-Trump film called "2,000 Mules," which has been widely panned because it's packed full of lies. Ticas claims in the letter that he "witnessed" fraud on social media, and I'm not how that works. He launches into a rant about the New World Order and globalization.

