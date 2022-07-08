Biden To Sign Order Protecting Reproductive Care Access

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 16:48 Hits: 1

2022 feels like a gut punch for women and friends of women as Republicans try to hurl us back to a time we never wanted to revisit. In my state, North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to protect abortion access. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Friday to safeguard abortion rights.

Via a statement from the White House:

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court issued a decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated a woman's Constitutional right to choose. This decision expressly took away a right from the American people that it had recognized for nearly 50 years – a woman's right to make her own reproductive health care decisions, free from government interference. Fundamental rights – to privacy, autonomy, freedom, and equality – have been denied to millions of women across the country, with grave implications for their health, lives, and wellbeing. This ruling will disproportionately affect women of color, low-income women, and rural women.

We've been screaming about this, and it appears that the President was listening.

The President has directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take the following actions and submit a report to him within 30 days on efforts to: read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/president-biden-sign-executive-order