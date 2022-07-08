Greg Gutfeld, No Educational Prize, Attacks Teachers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 16:58 Hits: 5

On Thursday's The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld attacked anyone opposing school choice as "racist." He also compared public education teachers to KKK members.

There were some leaked documents from an NEA assembly that discussed the changing dynamics of this new generation, and debated changing certain terms like "birthing parent."

Debated, not sanctioned, but right on cue, Fox News and other wingnuts had a meltdown.

The worst of the worst was Greg Gutfeld.

"I'm assuming the NEA is against school choice," Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld continued, "Anybody at this point who opposes school choice is protecting a destructive system that harms minorities who don't have other options and that makes them truly racist oppressors. The NEA is the KKK with summers off. It's true. They're racist."

WTF? Calling the kettle black, Greg?

How ridiculous this man is. School choice aka charter schools is not the answer at all, but for Republicans, privatizing education has always been their goal.

Fox News should suspend Gutfeld for labeling all public school teachers racist.

F**k off.

Gutfeld also claimed "going to public school" dooms children to no life at all.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/greg-gutfeld-attacks-teachers-racist-kkk