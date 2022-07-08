Fox And Friends Description Of Boris Johnson Sounds Like Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 17:00 Hits: 6

While describing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, Fox and Friends sounded like they were describing Trump's disastrous tenure and exit as U.S. president.

After playing video of Johnson's resignation, co-host Steve Doocy said, "Them's the breaks when you are involved in an ethical and string of scandals."

Trump had RussiaGate, UkraineGate, Troops are Suckers Gate, Michael Flynn Gate, James Comey Gate, two impeachments, etc...

Doocy continued, "What has happened over the last number of months and years is the British people did not trust him. He would say one thing and would do something else."

Sounds like Trump to me.

The Washington Post counted 30,574 false or misleading statements he made while in office.

"Fifty three government officials called it quits," Doocy said.

After January 6, a host of members of the Trump administration resigned, including Betty DeVos, Elaine Chao, Mick Mulvaney, Matthew Pottinger, John Costello, and Stephanie Grisham to name a few. .

Doocy said the British government was in shambles. So was Trump's.

"Clearly, that's a lot of the government. with nobody running it," Doocy went on.

The idiot known as Campos-Duffy attacked Johnson for trying to handle COVID rationally and blamed all his problems on the virus.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/fox-and-friends-describes-boris-sounds