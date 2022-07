Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 21:32 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump, his son Don Jr., and other Trumpworld figures made quiet exits last month from the board of a troubled social media venture launched to give the former president an online outlet.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/trump-truth-social-board-subpoenas-doj-sec