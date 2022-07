Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 22:32 Hits: 2

Republican operatives who have ties to a scheme to put forward fake Trump electors amid the then-President’s refusal to concede last year are reportedly set to turn over information to the Justice Department as soon as this week, according to CNN.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/republicans-trump-fake-electors-justice-department