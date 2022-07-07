The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alex Jones Pretends Klan Mom Greene Should Run For President

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed that running for president is "not something that I don't consider."

During an interview on Wednesday, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones pushed the Georgia lawmaker to launch a 2024 campaign.

"I think you would poll better and be a better candidate than [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)] and [former President Donald Trump]," Jones insisted. "I'd rather just go ahead and back you for president."

"You're way smarter," the radio host pressed after Greene laughed. "You're smarter than both of them and you've got the guts we need. Everybody loves you. I'm serious. We need to think about MTG for president."

"Get the New World Order off my back! Stop the Drag Queen story time!" he shouted. "We want you, MTG!"

"Well, thank you, Alex, and I will tell you it's not something that I don't consider," Greene replied. "But you know I'm the kind of person that if I ever get engaged in something, I'm going to win. And I won't do something unless I think it's possible."

Greene went on to say that she would serve as a Vice President for Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/alex-jones-pretends-klan-mom-greene-should

