Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:03 Hits: 6

His resignation will trigger an internal election to pick a new leader of the Conservative Party, who will also be the next prime minister. He steps down after defections left him unable to govern.

(Image credit: Sang Tan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/07/1110226702/boris-johnson-resignation-prime-minister-uk